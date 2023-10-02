So much love! Babies born on Valentine's Day in Jacksonville

Both baby girls were born in Jacksonville at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital on Valentine's Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — HCA Florida Memorial Hospital welcomed two baby girls to the world on Valentine's Day this year.

For the first baby, the hospital initially told First Coast News that her parents were still trying to select a name that will fit her just right.

The hospital said staff members dressed up the baby to see if her costumes could help her parents settle on her name.

In the end, her parents went with Andrea Alice!

Not to be outdone, Baby Amina made her grand entrance into the world not too long afterward at the same hospital.

She also received an adorable Valentine's Day-inspired outfit.