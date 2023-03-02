'We know that this is going to make some of you very upset:' Restaurant banning children under 10 in New Jersey

Nettie's House of Spaghetti says the policy was implemented as a result of 'recent events' that include loud noise levels, lack of space for high chairs and messes.

An Italian restaurant in New Jersey says it will no longer accommodate children under the age of 10.

Nettie's House of Spaghetti says the policy was implemented as a result of 'recent events' that include loud noise levels, lack of space for high chairs and messes. You can read the full Facebook post below.

The comments on the restaurant's Facebook were filled with mixed reactions from customers and followers.

“I love this decision. Nothing frustrates me more as a single working mom then when I get the rare chance to go out (with adults and not children and not to an Applebees or kid friendly restaurant) and there are kids not only acting up but parents completely oblivious to it and not even trying to discipline their children,” Instagram user ssevinsky commented. “I applaud this decision and can not wait to come dine there!”

Meanwhile Linen_guy wrote, “Can’t help feeling this will backfire spectacularly. (No I don’t have a kid under 10). The finest restaurants in NYC can accommodate kids but Netties can’t? Seems like the trouble is your patrons not the kids.”

Full Facebook post:

"We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.

This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.

We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward.

Thank you for understanding."