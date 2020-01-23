JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jake Godbold is being remembered for his love for this city and for his compassion.

The former mayor died Thursday, he was 85.

"Jacksonville lost its greatest patriarch and statesman today," Matt Carlucci said.

When Jacksonville City Councilman Carlucci launched his campaign Godbold was there to support him. The reports of his passing have been difficult for him.

"Nobody loved Jacksonville like Jake Godbold did," Carlucci said. "And nobody loves people, all people, like Jake Godbold did."

Carlucci's father Joe served with Godbold on the City Council and now Godbold was there for the younger Carlucci.

"To me, he was like the last link back to my daddy," he said.

Carlucci, who found himself alone in his fight against the sale of the city's Jacksonville Electric Authority, said he found encouragement from Godbold.

"He was like a father to me," he said. "Because the encouragement he would give me when at the times I would be discouraged."

Carlucci said it was like a father to son relationship.

"He would encourage me and say he is proud of me there is nothing more than a son wants to hear from his dad that he is proud of him," he said. "My dad never saw me in public office he died two years young."

Godbold or as everyone called him, Jake, had a hand in so many Jacksonville icons.

He guided the Riverwalk, the Prime Osborne Convention Center, the Mayo Clinic, the city's NFL franchise the Jacksonville Jaguars and the list goes on.

Carlucci said Godbold's vision was not only brick and mortar, but he had a vision of one Jacksonville.

"One thing Jake Godbold understood, and this so damned important to remember, and that is he knew that our city could not move unless we were together," he said. "He loved people from all walks of life."

Carlucci said Godbold will be missed, but his legacy will not be forgotten

"There is a lot of people crying in Jacksonville today, just like me," he said. "He has been a pillar and a legacy to so many; he has been a pillar and a legacy to me and I loved him."

As the city pauses to remember this giant of a man, many will continue to express their love for him, and what he did.

Godbold's wife Jean died in 2013, he is survived by his son, granddaughters and a host of friends and supporters.