Recent College of Coastal Georgia graduate tackling coastal issues in documentary

Sam Ghioto said he feels like he didn't learn much about issues surrounding Georgia's coast until college. Now, he wants to inform the public about them.

Sam Ghioto said he feels like he didn't learn much about issues surrounding Georgia's coast, like Superfund sites, until college.

While taking a filmmaking class last year at the College of Coastal Georgia, Ghioto, who has now graduated, said he thought of making a documentary about the topic.

“I think it's really important to shed light on coastal issues and the general public to kind of come to understand these issues," he said.

According to Ghioto, the first step in addressing the problems and finding a solution is informing people about the issues.

“My goal is environmental education and communication through a cinematic lens. So, a lot of documentaries can be really boring, especially if they're really technical and don't really, like, pull you in with like the right music or the right cinema. So, my goal is to make a really interesting, fast-paced documentary that grips you and gets you excited to learn about something," he said.