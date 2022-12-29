Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'

With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind.

Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'.

Tampa took the top spot.

The outlet says it compared the various Florida metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria for home affordability, healthy employment and population growth.

"While Jacksonville holds the honor of being Florida’s largest city by population, its combined metro area population is smaller than Miami and Tampa," writes Josh Patoka. "You can enjoy big city conveniences and live on the Atlantic Ocean—yet the living costs are relatively affordable."

Affordable? It's a debatable concept depending on where you live, however, those big city conveniences are definitely an element that makes our city appealing. (Guys, we have an IKEA.)

Forbes says banking, healthcare and transportation are the seven-county metro area’s biggest employment opportunities.

"The city is also home to one of the nation’s three Mayo Clinics and offers access to many of Florida’s best banks," says Patoka.