JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time to bust out the Hawaiian shirts, it's officially Tiki Weeki at Reve Brewing Company in Jacksonville.

The brewery will open a pop-up Tiki Bar on Wednesday, transforming the bar into a "Polynesian Wonderland".

Each day the brewery will feature tiki-inspired beers, daily releases, specialty beer slushies and all the palm fronds you can handle.



BEER SLUSHIES

Cheeky Monkey - Banana, chocolate milk, macadamia and coconut

Passionate Dragon - Pineapple, coconut cream, passionfruit and dragonfruit

Painkiller - Pineapple, coconut cream and nutmeg

BEER RELEASES

WEDNESDAY: 'Forbidden Rabbit' is a barrel-aged imperial stout with cacao nibs, macadamia nuts, and vanilla

THURSDAY: 'Curse of Lono' is a sour brewed with pineapple, coconut, guava, passionfruit and lactose

FRIDAY: 'BA Consider the Coconut' is a barrel-aged stout with coconut

SATURDAY: 'Alice's Revenge' is a sour with pineapple, coconut, dragonfruit and lactose

SUNDAY: 'Talk Tiki to me" is a barrel-aged imperial stout with coconut and cacao nibs

