JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time to bust out the Hawaiian shirts, it's officially Tiki Weeki at Reve Brewing Company in Jacksonville.
The brewery will open a pop-up Tiki Bar on Wednesday, transforming the bar into a "Polynesian Wonderland".
Each day the brewery will feature tiki-inspired beers, daily releases, specialty beer slushies and all the palm fronds you can handle.
BEER SLUSHIES
- Cheeky Monkey - Banana, chocolate milk, macadamia and coconut
- Passionate Dragon - Pineapple, coconut cream, passionfruit and dragonfruit
- Painkiller - Pineapple, coconut cream and nutmeg
BEER RELEASES
- WEDNESDAY: 'Forbidden Rabbit' is a barrel-aged imperial stout with cacao nibs, macadamia nuts, and vanilla
- THURSDAY: 'Curse of Lono' is a sour brewed with pineapple, coconut, guava, passionfruit and lactose
- FRIDAY: 'BA Consider the Coconut' is a barrel-aged stout with coconut
- SATURDAY: 'Alice's Revenge' is a sour with pineapple, coconut, dragonfruit and lactose
- SUNDAY: 'Talk Tiki to me" is a barrel-aged imperial stout with coconut and cacao nibs
