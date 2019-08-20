"I remember that one time at The Pier..." is how most stories about Jacksonville Beach's Pier Cantina usually start off.

On Tuesday the boardwalk restaurant and bar, known for its great Taco Tuesday deals and late-night fun, announced that it will be closing to make way for a Springhill Suites hotel later this year.

'The Pier Cantina and its staff (former and current) are thankful to be a part of so many memories over the past 9 summers," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "We have seen weddings, baby showers, funerals, live music performances, fireworks, air shows, surf contests, and epic Taco Tuesdays all from the best view in Jacksonville Beach."

The business goes on to say that Downtown Jacksonville Beach is a very interesting place and a difficult place to conduct business.

"Our success is a testament of just how lucky we were to have some of the best employees, musicians and managers in the business," the restaurant posted. "We will always remember The Pier Cantina as being the springboard that launched our current and future endeavors in the restaurant industry."

The business will close its doors on Sep. 22.