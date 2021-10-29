Oh my gourd! These newborn Halloween outfits are the cutest

x
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for cuteness overload.

Some very special babies, recently born at Flagler Health, arrived just in time for Halloween. To celebrate their arrival, hospital staff decided to dress them up in some fun costumes.

Kayden, pictured below, was dressed up in a snug little pumpkin outfit complete with a cozy orange hat.

Credit: Flagler Health
Kayden.

Cassidy Rose was outfitted in some knitted orange bottoms with a little candy corn hat.

Credit: Flagler Health
Cassidy Rose

Flagler Health hopes to post more pictures in the next few days.

Do you have Halloween photos you'd like to share? Send them to news@firstcoastnews.com.

