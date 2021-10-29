Oh my gourd! These newborn Halloween outfits are the cutest

Some very special babies, recently born at Flagler Health, arrived just in time for Halloween.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for cuteness overload.

To celebrate their arrival, hospital staff decided to dress them up in some fun costumes.

Kayden, pictured below, was dressed up in a snug little pumpkin outfit complete with a cozy orange hat.

Cassidy Rose was outfitted in some knitted orange bottoms with a little candy corn hat.

Flagler Health hopes to post more pictures in the next few days.