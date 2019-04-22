We met Allison Shirley last summer. She’s the type of person you can become instant friends with – warm, cheery, and full of energy.

“I'm super passionate about this,” Shirley said. I love my community. I love Jacksonville.”

She started a nonprofit to keep Jacksonville Beach clean, rightly named ‘Keep Jax Beach Clean.’ That was 7 years ago and her organization has blossomed since -- making beach cleanups fun and getting the community together for a great cause.

“Last year, with our six beach cleanups, we had so many people come out and want to support, the local businesses, too, so I was like alright I have a really cool opportunity to do more than just the beaches,” Shirley added.



And viola – ‘Keep Jax Beach Clean’ has now morphed into ‘Clean Your 904.’

“Everyone in the community can take ownership of their part of town,” Shirley commented. “There's trash everywhere!”

‘Clean Your 904,’ just like its predecessor, would not be possible without the community's support and, of course, the countless hours of dedication from Shirley.

“I'm doing this basically on my own, but with everyone's support, so it feels good that people want us to grow and make a bigger impact,” Shirley said. “That's what keeps me going.”

And nothing can slow her down!

How fitting that Shirley will be hosting a Clean Your 904 event on Earth Day, Monday, April 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Riverside?

She's teamed up with Yoga For Change, Lulu Lemon, and Make Less Trash Jax. Buckets and gloves will be available for anyone who wants to stop by!

Don't forget -- there are always clean up competitions and giveaways for weirdest find and most cigarette butts collected.

SHARK TOOTH NECKLACE GIVEAWAY – It gets better! Allison Shirley has also partnered with a local jewelry artist, Elizabeth Sarah for a “Trash for Treasures” contest. Just snap a picture of you or your family showing how you ‘Clean Your 904!’ The 1st place winner will receive a shark tooth necklace. All of the contest details are posted online.

MORE: https://www.cleanyour904.org/