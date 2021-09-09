New Jacksonville mural takes stand against gun violence

The mural is meant to be a place of healing for both the artist and the families of the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mural with a message has appeared in Downtown Jacksonville.

This mural depicts a large hand making the universal symbol for 'peace' with the words "Stop gun violence" painted on an orange stop sign.

The color orange is symbolic of the gun violence prevention movement.

Executive Artist Kyle Holbrook says he has lost a number of friends to gun violence and wanted to get the message to the community that it needs to come to an end.

"It's bringing the issue of gun violence to the forefront of people's minds," he said. "You know, the more people that are thinking about gun violence, the more opportunities we have from people thinking about solutions."

The mural is meant to be a place of healing for both the artist and the families of the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones.

Moving Lives of Kids sponsored the mural, which has painted murals in 40 states and 43 countries worldwide.