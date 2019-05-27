It didn't take long before Elijah Stevens found his passion in playing the piano.

He was in the seventh grade at his home in the Bahamas. Stevens' church was in search of a pianist and decided to send him for lessons. Not long after, his father bought him his first keyboard and Stevens would practice during lunch and break times.

In 2017, he graduated from Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

“I had several dreams of me attending this school,” Stevens said.

After graduation, Stevens made the decision to head north to the Big Apple in hopes of studying with Russian-American Pianist Olga Kern at the Manhattan School of Music (MSM).

“I was going to set my heart on MSM so that I could study with her,” Stevens said.

Deadlines for school admissions were in December.

“I submitted the application, but because I didn’t have the funds, I wasn’t able to pay for it to be actually officially submitted, so my videos never made it.” he said.



Even so, Stevens decided to drive to New York in August.

“The first few days while I was there, I stayed in my car because I didn’t have enough money for anything else,” Stevens said.

He moved from his car to homeless shelters for the next seven months, writing the school along the way, hoping they’d watch his audition tapes.

“I always been a kind of person that doesn’t take no and when people tell me no, I try to persist pass that and find a way to yes," he said.



Stevens said he anticipated some level of discomfort knowing he couldn't afford a place to stay, but New York's atmosphere kept him there.

"It felt like this is where I belonged," he said. "This is the closest I was to my dreams which was to live and study and work in New York City."

Almost a year later, he received his acceptance letter to start this August.

Stevens sent us a copy of that acceptance from President James Gandre. In part, it read:

"Biggest congratulations on being accepted to MSM! I'm so pleased for you. If you have not already, you should reach out to our Financial Aid Office to discuss how coming here might be possible between grant money, loans, scholarships, etc. so you know you can actually afford to attend. You're an amazing person with amazing inner resources to persevere when confronted with challenges that others would simply not face," James Gandre President Manhattan School of Music.

“I actually cried, I cried a very intense cry because I had gone through an intense pain and heartache," Steven said. "Even shame to get to this point. People told me I wouldn’t get into these schools, that I wouldn’t become a classical pianist and now my foot is in the door in an amazing way."

You could argue this part of his journey was the easy part, now he has to find a way to pay for the education. Stevens estimates he'll need about $65,000 a year to attend the school.

Stevens has created a GoFundMe page to help with fundraising efforts. To date he has raised close to $3,000.

“I feel like you’re not really living if you’re not pursuing what you were meant to do or ... if you’re not pursuing your passion or pursuing what it is that you love," he said.

