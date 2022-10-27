Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville

Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mini thought she was invited to the First Coast News TV station to be honored with flowers.

After all, this Jacksonville mom is a champ, struggling through Covid and now breast cancer. She did receive flowers. But that wasn't all.

Mini is a nickname her husband gave her. He says it's obvious how important she is to him because they've been together for 20 years. "Mini" comes from her home country, Dominican Republic.

Phil Porter, owner of Subaru of Jacksonville, lost a close family member to breast cancer. It's one key driving force behind his many years of giving generous checks to women struggling emotionally and financially with breast cancer.

It's part of the Live, Learn, Love project.

Porter presented Mini with $5,000 check. Mini, at first, couldn't even find many words. She kept saying, "Thank you" and wiping tears from her eyes.

Mini's surgeon at HCA Florida Memorial, Dr. Husain Abbas, says she is certainly deserving of the financial gift. He says after her breast cancer surgery, she's been dealing with post-COVID pulmonary syndrome.

"That's frightening," he says. "Imagine holding your nose and trying to do activities. You feel like you're going to suffocate."

Abbas says he understands why Mini is depressed and full of anxiety.

Her mother died when she was young, and brain cancer took her father just six months after her daughter, Maria, was born. She's scared of dying and leaving her children.

Mini says her three children and her husband all hold hands with her and pray. She thanks Him for her family and the fact that she's alive.

She says her husband always tells her that God may squeeze you, but "He will never choke you."

And they are feeling a squeeze, financially. Mini's husband does odd jobs for the landlord with no pay in exchange for avoiding eviction.

Mini decorates mugs with photos to make extra money on the side.

Their power, they say, was shut off recently, but they borrowed $100 from a family member to start a payment plan with JEA and get their lights back on.

Mini says it's "embarrassing" talking about their money troubles, but now the pressure should be less.