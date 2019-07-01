A local Navy Petty Officer is celebrating the new year in a new home.

Navy Petty Officer Second Class Paul Earl had the dream of owning a home since he was a child in Durham, N.C.

“Growing up it was my mother and my two sisters," Earl said. "We lived in apartments for the most part of my upbringing."

The concept of owning a home wasn’t a reality his family thought they’d accomplish.

"We would make trips of it, going to open houses, but it was never something that was in our reach," he said.

Now as an adult in the United States Navy, it was still a dream untouched. Earl had been visiting possible homes, but says the process seemed intimidating.

Director of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Homes, Matt Figlesthaler, says while on average Veterans have higher ownership rates and lower housing cost burdens than non-vets, the averages have a troubling trend.

“A lot of people think that they have to rent their entire lives and that’s not the case,” Figlesthaler said. “About 40 percent of our sales each year are families of active military or veterans. Of those 40 percent, 50 percent of those are first time home buyers.”

Earl and his wife Britney Earl say they enjoy walking into a three-bedroom home each day. Earl says it didn’t hit him until his wife was washing dishes.

“I said this is it — this is my home, home,” Earl said.

As the first in his family to own a home, Earl says he did it for the ones that matter most.

“It’s been a rough road, so to make it to the step to get this, I’m glad I was able to do it while my mother is still on this earth,” Earl said.

He says the worst shots are those you don’t take. He’s encouraging you to take a swing at life on this incredible Monday!