A Jacksonville teen will perform at the Florida Theatre on Thursday to raise money for an organization that encouraged him to stay on track, despite his high risk of dropping out of school.

Since elementary school, Zacheous McCoy struggled finding his footing. He’s always preferred to be out of the limelight but his ear for music kept him involved in the community.

His love for melodies on the piano became his peace of mind while struggling to stay focused in school.

“I had went to a school in Jacksonville, that didn’t have the same standards as Duval County, their curriculum wasn’t the same,” McCoy said. “Because of that, when I went to a school in Duval county it kind of let my grades back. They were lower.”

However, while at William M. Raines High School he built a bond a woman who later became his mentor. Carmelita Durham works with Communities In Schools and encourages struggling students to stay on track.

Durham was one of McCoy's biggest advocates to pursue his musical ambitions.

“A lot of people in our community think that our hands are for violence and guns, but we’ve got kids in our school whose hands are for healing, for peace,” Durham said.

McCoy says Durham helped him discover his purpose and now he’s one year away from earning his high school diploma.

“My music kept me grounded if nothing else," McCoy said."It’s always been a great help, it gives me peace.”

Now on track to graduate from Raines, McCoy says he plans to get a master’s degree in music and someday become a gospel artist. He also plans to earn a degree in theology.

Plus, he says he plans to pay it forward by teaching underprivileged students who want to learn to play piano and drums.

McCoy will compete in Communities In School’s Rising Stars fundraising event Thursday at the Florida Theatre.

Tickets for the show are available here. You can purchase tickets ahead of time or at the theater on the evening of the event. The event starts at 6 p.m. with the talent show portion beginning at 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices