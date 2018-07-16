JACKSONVILLE, Fla --- It takes a special person to become a foster parent. One local foster mother is using her past to help broken teens be made whole again.

Hattie Mullings is a therapeutic foster parent for Daniel Kids. Within the past four years, she’s shared her home with dozens of kids.

“I try to touch and agree with a lot, that I went through as a child as well,” Mullings said.

She was raised by her grandmother since her father wasn’t present and her mother had an alcohol problem.

Mullings fills any type of void because the trouble her kids face are days she’s already lived.

“I know how they feel. That’s why I thrive with the teenagers, cause those are the years that I lost,” Mullings said.

By providing each child with a safe place to grow, she takes it as a blessing to make an impact.

“I thank God for it, cause I know I’m making a difference in their life. Cause I see it every day,” Mullings said.

Each kid she’s fostered has become "A" and "A-B" Honor Roll students. She’s certain that it’s a result of providing them with the one thing we all need.

“I wouldn't change it for nothing. I mean, these kids need love. They really need love. That’s all they asking for. Sharing a little bit of your love will take them a long way,” Mullings said.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, contact Daniel Kids to get involved.

