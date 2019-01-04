Growing up in one of the roughest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, Patrick Walker was surrounded by negative influence. But at a young age, he made a commitment to himself to never touch drugs or alcohol.

"I enjoy the fact that the north side of Jacksonville shaped me into who I am,” Walker said. “I’ve never touched a drink, never done drugs ever because I’ve seen it be done, I’ve seen it destroy people.”

Walker has stayed true to this commitment and remained focused on his dreams of becoming a positive role model, actor, writer and producer.

He says his love for acting stems from watching his uncle when he was little, the late Pastor R.J. Washington.

“The idea that a person can affect thousands of people inside a church building was magnificent to me,” Walker said.

He says life’s experiences have prepared him for many of his recent roles.

“The big episodes came, after big events came,” Walker said. “After he [Pastor R.J.] passed, which I was so hurt, I was able to use that energy into some of the biggest scenes.

Walker says acting serves as therapy and allows him to connect to people.

Shining through his notable roles in Grey’s Anatomy, POWER, and The Resident, Walker strives to win an Oscar and vows to never forget where it all began.

“If there was one kid from like this super bad area in Jacksonville to come from that place then every kid who watches this interview is like I can be just like him,” Walker said. “To be this rose out of concrete, there are so many more roses in that concrete that can be easily inspired.”

Walker was selected as one of the winners of the 2015 'Team Oscar' Competition. As part of the great honor, he delivered Oscar statuettes to celebrity presenters at the 87th Academy Awards.