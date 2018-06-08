Her love for people shines at the University of North Florida, but life for Gloria Elsen has not been easy.

She went from being homeless to graduating with honors from the UNF School of Nursing.

For the past three years, UNF was her home while studying a career to help others.

“You’re a teacher, an advocate, and a friend in most cases. Meanwhile, they’re also taking care of people’s lives,” Elsen said.

Both of Elsen’s parents died years ago. Witnessing them face medical challenges inspired her to become a nurse.

“I saw a lot of what a nurse does, and what their role is,” Elsen said. “What really stuck out to me was their advocacy a nurse has for their patients.”

Elsen had a strong support system. But, music was her comfort, during life’s most challenging days.

“It’s been a major thing that has gotten me through, all of the stresses and all of the external factors that have gotten me through life,” Elsen said.

Elsen didn’t let the difficulties of life keep her from achieving her goal of becoming a nurse. During her time at UNF, she was the first ever pre-nursing student to attend a nursing study abroad. She joined the Oncology Nurses Society last year and was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau Lambda Rho-at-Large, this past spring.

She’s been helpful in the community, providing service learning to Sulzbacher Center children and wellness education to seniors at Shell-Sweet Community Resource Center.

Elsen recently produced an album with her music group, "Quiet Place." Many of the songs were inspired by the lives of her parents. She wrote all lyrical content and the group members wrote all of the instrumentals.

© 2018 WTLV