JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If you were looking to adopt a cat, head over to the Jacksonville Humane Society to meet Doughnut, a 38-pound cat searching for his forever home.

Doughnut, or "Big D" is in need of a family who is willing to keep him on his strict diet in order to get him down to a healthy weight, the Jacksonville Humane Society said in a post.

"We know the extra pounds make him cute, but it's not healthy," the post said.

If you are interested in adopting Doughnut, you can meet him from noon to 7 p.m. Friday.

© 2018 WTLV