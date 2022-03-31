'Lives are changed for the better, the experience is unique and extraordinary,' says Donna Orender of Generation W

Generation W's empowerment conference is back in-person as speakers explore the power of connection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's all about impact at Generation W and their empowerment conference is back in-person.

Appropriately titled Exploring the Superpower of CONNECTION. It's happening Friday, April 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of North Florida's Lazzara Theater at 1 UNF Drive.

"Lives are changed for the better,” exclaimed Donna Orender, Generation W Founder. “The experience is unique and extraordinary."

Generation W’s purpose is to educate, inspire and connect women and girls. During their signature event this year, they're taking a look at how we're connected to the world in general, as well as ourselves.

Featured speakers include:

Marcus and Ann Ericksen, Environmental Scientists

Patrick Geraghty, President and CEO of GuideWell

Kate Isler, CEO, The W Marketplace

Jan Miller, Partner, Advancit Capital

Jennifer Rosenthal, VP of Communications, Grayscale Investments

Deb Levy DM.Ed., PCC and Certified Life and Business Coach

Denise Williams, Chief People Officer, FIS

Orender says if you’re in need of inspiration, Exploring the Superpower of CONNECTION is something you need to experience.

“I can tell you what they do feel and express and if that continues we're happy," Orender shared feedback from past convention participants. "They say I feel like I can take on the world. I feel like my spirit is elevated and uplifted. I feel like I've learned things I never knew I needed to learn but I am so better off now that I did. and I feel happily connected.”