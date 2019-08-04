Kansas is bringing their latest tour to the First Coast to play all the classic songs you know and love.

To mark the 40th anniversary of their 1977 chart-topping album Point of Know Return, classic rock band Kansas will perform the album in its entirety including their hits "Dust In The Wind," "Point of Know Return," and "Portrait (He Knew)" as well as their biggest hits "Carry on Wayward Son," "Song For America," and more.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 7:30pm

$$$: Tickets start at $44.50

TICKETS: Now, don't hang on, nothing lasts forever ...including these tickets. Members of the Florida Theatre at the Ensemble Level on sale now. Eclub members use the code word CARRYON to purchase tickets at 9am on Thursday, April 11. General public tickets on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am.

Find more information here.