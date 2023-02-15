There's a Monopoly tournament coming to Jacksonville

There is a $5 fee that includes entry to the tournament, breakfast, lunch, a drawstring bag and a t-shirt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you think you have what it takes to avoid jail, take chances and become a real estate mogul?

Just remember to collect $200 every time you pass GO.

The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department has announced JaxParks’ First Monopoly Tournament in May.

The tournament will be held at the Legends Center located at 5130 Soutel Drive on Saturday, May 20 with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will start at 9:45 am.

Pack your patience. The Official Hasbro Recognized Monopoly tournament will be played in 75-minute rounds. Sixty-four players will compete in two qualifying rounds, and the top 16 players will advance to the Semifinal round.

The top four players will compete for the Championship. The scoring system is based on the MONOPOLY World Championship scoring system.

People aged 12 and up are eligible to play.

There is a $5 fee that includes an entry to participate in the tournament, breakfast, lunch, a drawstring bag and a t-shirt. The Top 4 Players will win Visa Gift Cards in the amounts of $150, $75, $50, and $25, respectively.

This is a family-fun tournament, and you must register to play. Registration began Feb. 8 and will end early on May 13.