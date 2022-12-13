Jaguars host hundreds of kids from nonprofits for holiday shopping spree

The Jaguars hosted more than 600 kids, each of whom received $150 to buy gifts for family, friends, and themselves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars players hosted their annual 'Shop with a Jaguar' event this week, treating more than 600 children to an evening of holiday shopping.

Children were preselected in partnership with several Northeast Florida nonprofit organizations, and each received a $150 gift card to purchase gifts for family, friends or themselves.

Players and children shopped at both Academy Sports + Outdoors and Walmart.

Linebacker Josh Allen helped the children pick out gifts. He joked that the kids were more excited about the toys than the football players.