Jaguars host hundreds of kids from nonprofits for holiday shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars players hosted their annual 'Shop with a Jaguar' event this week, treating more than 600 children to an evening of holiday shopping.
Children were preselected in partnership with several Northeast Florida nonprofit organizations, and each received a $150 gift card to purchase gifts for family, friends or themselves.
Players and children shopped at both Academy Sports + Outdoors and Walmart.
Linebacker Josh Allen helped the children pick out gifts. He joked that the kids were more excited about the toys than the football players.
"In the end we are really out here to see the smiles on their faces," he laughed. "God put us in a position to where we can help out and give back...we are totally blessed, thankful and so glad to be out here."