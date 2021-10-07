Jacksonville woman claims $1 million top prize from gas station scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)
If you won the lottery, would you take the lump-sum or the smaller payments?
It's a decision one Jacksonville woman had to make after claiming a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced that Lauren Santos, 38, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office.
In the end, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
The Florida Lottery says Santos purchased her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 9094 Merrill Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.