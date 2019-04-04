Take me out to the ball game, Take me out with the crowd; Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks I don't care if I never get back!

Baseball fans of Northeast Florida can rejoice because baseball is back starting Thursday on the First Coast with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home opener against the Jackson Generals at 7:05 p.m.

That's not all though, it's Opening Day so you know the shrimp had to go all out! The Jumbo Shrimp will host a street carnival from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. with a rock wall, game truck, face painter, vendors, DJ and stage and life-size games.

The Navy Band will play the national anthem and during 7th inning stretch, Google Street View will take a panorama of the entire ballpark from the pitcher’s mound.

In the 140-game 2019 Southern League schedule, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will host Jumbo Shrimp home games on 13 weekends overall. Jacksonville will be home for 11 Fridays, 11 Saturdays and 11 Sundays. Included are home series during Mother's Day Weekend Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, and leading up to Independence Day June 30-July 3.

Fans can enter to win 2019 season tickets and view a full schedule of home games here. Game dates are subject to change.