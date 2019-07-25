JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billy Maxwell, longtime pro golfer, and owner of Hyde Park Golf Club turned 90 on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends at the golf course he bought in 1971.

Notes of "Happy Birthday" rang through the air as Maxwell blew out his candles on his golf course themed cake, which was topped with a miniature golf cart, sand trap, and 18th hole.

Maxwell was born in 1929. He was one of many golf pros in his family where he grew up in Abilene Texas. His father and two brothers were in the pro circuit. Maxwell played college golf at North Texas State College and helped them win four consecutive NCAA Division I team championships between 1949–1952. Maxwell also won the U.S. Amateur title in 1951.

Then Maxwell was off to the armed services. He served in the Army and turned pro in 1954.



From there, Maxwell won seven times on the PGA Tour. He also played on the 1963 Ryder Cup team and was elected to the Texas Golf Hall of Fame.

When asked what his favorite part about golf was, he smiled widely and said, “all of it.” Maxwell then went on to say chipping was his favorite cause it got him out of trouble.

“Golf’s always been fun," he said. "We make it hard sometimes. Golf’s easy but we make it hard.”

Happy Birthday, Billy and here’s to many more years out on the green, chipping your way to victory. 🏌️‍♂️