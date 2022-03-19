Jacksonville animal rescue non-profit on the ground in Poland, working to keep pets with their owners

Florida Urgent Rescue is working with European non-profits to save and re-unite animals and with their owners as they flee Ukraine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — By the truck load, food and other supplies are heading to the frontlines to help some of the unforgotten - and even forgotten - faces of the turmoil in Ukraine.

Pets, some left behind by their owners, are in need of some tender love and care.

"Some people are being told, 'You can't get your dog on the train there's not room.' So, they are forced to decide between keeping their kids and their family in danger or leaving their pet behind. That's a terrible decision to have to make," said Mike Merrill.

He runs Florida Urgent Rescue, a non-profit that cares for animals impacted by natural disasters.

He's been on the ground in cities following fires, floods and hurricanes and says what he's seeing on the border of Poland and Ukraine is the largest humanitarian response he's witnessed. He spoke with us from a border crossing where he's working with European animal non-profits.

"They have never done this kind of mass disaster transport before. So, I thought we might be able to add some value and provide some assistance," he told First Coast News.

Some families are arriving with their pets while shelters have become dumping grounds for those who are leaving their animals behind. Merrill says the CDC isn't allowing dogs to be flown from Ukraine to the United States, so he's trying to move them into Poland where transport to the US is allowed.

"There is a lot of red tape. Plus, with the different countries involved with their own rules and their different languages, the coordination is really a challenge," Merrill said.

His biggest need, and easiest way for you to help, is through monetary donations. It will go to purchasing food and other necessities that can be bought immediately overseas.