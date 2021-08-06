'It comes down to a career that is fulfilling': Fortis College produces nurses who are helping in the fight against COVID

Katerrel Bibbins and Andrew Crawford are planning careers in nursing after graduating from the Orange Park college.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As First Coast News has reported, space is becoming limited to put the influx of COVID-19 patients our hospitals are seeing each day. With that comes the need for more nurses.

One local college is doing its part to bring more of that help to the frontlines fast.

"It comes down to a career that is fulfilling; that you can serve your community," said Registered Nurse Andrew Crawford.

It's a tall and tough task, but it's one Crawford and Katerrel Bibbins are willing to tackle.

"There is a need for nurses in this world. There is need for compassion; for the love and the care," Bibbins told First Coast News.

They recently completed the nursing program at Fortis College in Orange Park.

"Very tough, but the professors are amazing. They supported us all the way through this. Dealing with the pandemic isn't easy for anyone and nursing schools were no exception," Crawford said.

The accelerated two-year program is divided into 12-week sessions rather than traditional semesters, allowing the nurses to enter the workforce faster.

Campus President Ben Sedrine says admissions during the pandemic were up significantly.

"We saw more people show interest in our nursing program. If I had to give you a percentage, we've probably seen an increase of about 30 to 40%," Sedrine said.

It was an easy choice to become a nurse for Bibbins, whose sister is also a nurse.

"Throughout my years being able to witness how she cared for her patience, how she loved on her patients and I would always say, 'Wow, I want to be that nurse,'" Bibbins said.