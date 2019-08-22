JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, young adult interns at Palm Garden gave out cards and certificates to the senior residents for National Senior Citizen Day.

Ethan Kolster, Tori Tomko and Josh Sweetman are just some of the students in Project Search. The program helps young adults with intellectual and developmental differences gain skills, so they can find jobs and be independent.

This year, Project Search paired up with Palm Garden, a nursing home on Spring Park Road. While there, the students work with residents every day and rotate between departments to find their career path.

Ethan Kolster, 20, is one of those students.

"I love it here," he said. "I like that it's going to help me find some good employment, so I can get a job full time once I finish this program,”

Tori Tomko is also very excited about the program.

"I will earn money, so I can get a job here and be independent,” she said.

Josh Sweetman is another student working there, he said he's there “to train and having fun.”

Jacquelyn Griggs is a Palm Garden resident.

"You know it's just like being a senior citizen, we may have many issues, but we have to continue and keep working,” she said.

Project Search is a program that started in Cincinnati in 1996. It has now spread to 45 states and 9 countries. This is the first year of the program in Jacksonville.

