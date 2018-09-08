JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 'The D-Line' as they’re called is a group of drummers you can hear clear at a Jacksonville Jaguars game.

These 18 musicians make game days come alive in performances at TIAA Bank Field and special events including overseas.

"It’s peace, it’s therapeutic, so that’s a language you can communicate with everyone,” co-founder Andrew Nixon said.

This D-Line is crashing cymbals instead of helmets. Their playbook – filled with music notes.

“The enthusiasm and the energy when you hear the sound, feel the beat," Nixon said.

He and Michael Patterson started the game-day band 15 seasons ago. They are eager to get back on the field this year.

"Especially when we win, it’s a celebration with the fans we jam out and celebrate together. It’s an awesome feeling,” co-founder Michael Patterson said.

Open tryouts this spring added four new faces, which is more than usual. Also, a longer season delayed tryouts and practices, but they dare you to hear that in their jam. Patterson and Nixon, now the elder statesmen in their 30s – head a group that runs a 20-year age range with backgrounds just as diverse.

“That natural performer loves performing in front of an audience, energizing the crowd,” Patterson said.

Catch them for the pre-game warm-up, around the stadium, and for that post-game VICTORY celebration.

© 2018 WTLV