HERstory highlights EWC's first African American woman Athletic Director

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Ivana Rich is a trailblazer with a big smile.
When she arrived at Edward Waters College this past fall, it was a big deal. She became the first African American woman to be the school’s Athletic Director.
It's a school that was established in 1866, and it's the oldest historically Black university in Florida.
"So to have a woman in this role, sitting in this seat, it means that much for all the young women that aspire to be an Athletic Administrator or even a coach, to see more in this role," Rich told First Coast News.
As Athletic Director, Dr. Rich oversees EWU athletics from the gridiron to the hardwood. Less than a year on the job, Rich describes the athletics division as a family.
"We are so close-knit, very supportive of each other," she said. "We look out for each other, and it feels like family. As soon as I walked through those doors, it felt like a family."
Rich has a criminal justice degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, two Master’s degrees, and a doctorate in Education from the University of South Carolina.
In addition to her career, she juggles being a mom to a little girl. How does she do it?
"That boils down to having a really solid support system. My parents are incredible. My staff is incredible," Rich told First Coast News. "They support me. They have my back and that makes everything that much easier."