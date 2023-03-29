HERstory highlights EWC's first African American woman Athletic Director

Dr. Ivana Rich is making history with a big smile.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Ivana Rich is a trailblazer with a big smile.

When she arrived at Edward Waters College this past fall, it was a big deal. She became the first African American woman to be the school’s Athletic Director.

It's a school that was established in 1866, and it's the oldest historically Black university in Florida.

"So to have a woman in this role, sitting in this seat, it means that much for all the young women that aspire to be an Athletic Administrator or even a coach, to see more in this role," Rich told First Coast News.

As Athletic Director, Dr. Rich oversees EWU athletics from the gridiron to the hardwood. Less than a year on the job, Rich describes the athletics division as a family.

"We are so close-knit, very supportive of each other," she said. "We look out for each other, and it feels like family. As soon as I walked through those doors, it felt like a family."

Rich has a criminal justice degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, two Master’s degrees, and a doctorate in Education from the University of South Carolina.

In addition to her career, she juggles being a mom to a little girl. How does she do it?