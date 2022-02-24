Military mystery: Headstone of WWII veteran found in Jacksonville scrapyard, effort underway to find rightful resting spot

John Trout Ellis was a Master Sergeant in the US Marine Corps. He died in 1999 at the age of 96.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a military mystery in Macclenny.

Kyle Lloyd is trying to find the final resting place for a headstone that belongs to World War II veteran John Trout Ellis.

“We would like to do the right thing and place it where it belongs on his body,” Lloyd told First Coast News.

Lloyd took possession of the headstone after getting a call from the owner of a Jacksonville scrapyard who found it in a dumpster.

A search through Veterans Affairs revealed Ellis was buried at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Baker County.

Lloyd is president of the cemetery board and elder at the nearby church which took over the cemetery a few years ago. He says there’s no record of where people are buried.

“There’s probably 20 to 30 unmarked graves in there but to say which one is his, we don’t know,” he said.

Lloyd hasn’t been able to locate any relatives or friends. He hopes someone can lead them to Ellis’ grave.

The Marine Corps Master Sergeant died in 1999 at the age of 96. Lloyd says volunteers who plant American flags on veteran’s graves want to give Ellis the proper recognition.

“For 23 years he has never had his flag,” said Lloyd.

It’s an overdue salute to the service and sacrifice of a hero who Lloyd says deserves to be identified. “I pray that the family will come and help put the memorial right where it belongs so that he has the rightful honor he needs,” he said.