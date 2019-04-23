There’s nothing like the taste of fresh tomatoes or peppers. When they come from your own backyard they taste even better. They just do.

“There’s magic in it and there’s so much capacity for us to produce for ourselves,” Gardening Pro, Nathan Ballentine said.

Ballentine is better known as the Man in Overalls across Springfield in Jacksonville.

“I got started with a garden when I was 8 and I fell in love, I just loved it,” Ballentine recalled. He found his calling at a young age and has had 20+ years to perfect his gardening skills.

He remembers his crop vividly. “My carrots were short and stubby and about as tender as a stick and the lettuce was bug eaten and infested,” Ballentine laughed.

“People get baggage that they’re bad gardeners, but really they were just growing things out of season. Truth is, in north Florida, we can grow 12 months out a year.”

Ballentine uses his green thumb to teach his neighbors and children that growing your own groceries is easier than people think!

“You can start with a 2 foot by 2 foot raised bed,” Ballentine explained. “You just need some lumber, premium soil mix, and then you can go on my website and find resources on what to plant and when.”

If you want to get a garden started this season, it’s not too late. The Man in Overalls suggests trying plants that thrive in the heat, such as peppers, eggplant, basil, okra, or sweet potato.

“If kids grow kale, they eat kale. So, if we’re all growing these things that are better for us, we’re more likely to eat well,” Ballentine added.

“You can’t plant a quarter and expect to grow a money tree, but you can take these tiny little pieces of food and grow more food.”

With his entrepreneurial spirit, Ballentine launched his business in 2009 to inspire and support people to grow their own food. He combines his agricultural know-how with environmental design and strategies to help people grow food in the least amount of space possible.

