ST. SIMONS, Ga. — The Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative is hoping you will join them for a free event highlighting human trafficking.

It takes place on Jan. 22 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Community Church on Frederica Road.

The event is free. The organization justs asks that you register beforehand on their website or Eventbrite.

There were 375 human trafficking cases reported in Georgia in 2018 and 767 cases reported in Florida, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.