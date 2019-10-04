Forget everything you know about food trucks.

Lauren and Brandon Henry of Jacksonville, Florida, have taken the food truck concept and tweaked it to cater to those who crave a delicious handmade beverage.

Their brainchild, The Sangria Truck, launched in December of 2018 and functions as a mobile mixology laboratory of sorts. They offer champagne, kombucha on tap, and signature sangria creations made with fresh fruit juices, herbs and elixirs.

Not to mention, the all-inclusive mini-camper turned bar is basically Instagram heaven. Flaunting a bohemian-meets-palm-springs vibe, the truck is set up with wicker chairs, plush decor and tons of adorable details.

"Florida needs more refreshing cocktails and cuter trucks, so we put them both together," Lauren Henry says.

The Sangria Truck

Quick Facts

Owners: Lauren and Brandon Henry

Base Location : Weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, festivals or anywhere a cold cocktail is needed.

Favorite Recipe: "We love the Rosemary Rose Spritz," Lauren says. "It's a cranberry jam with elderflower liquor and rose wine topped with ginger beer."

Price Point: Truck rental starts at $499 then based on per-person after that.

More info: www.thesangriatruck.com

