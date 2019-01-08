JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “It’s so good to see you.”

Those were the first words that Kenneth Bender said to his daughter, Melissa Porter the first time they embraced at the Jacksonville International Airport on Thursday.

Passersby may have seen it as a regular hug at the airport; a greeting from a loved one after a long trip. But this hug was so much more.

Melissa Porter has been searching for her father for decades. On Thursday, they got to embrace for the first time -- 46 years after she was born.

Bender sat in his wheelchair, cane in hand. He’s a talkative guy, proudly wearing his Vietnam Veteran hat. He was surrounded by his son and two grandchildren. He couldn't hold his excitement that he was about to meet his daughter for the very first time.

During his lifetime, Bender has survived multiple strokes, accidents and Vietnam.

“I’ve survived all that," he said. "And I’ve always thought, surviving all this there has to be a reason. I know the reason now is I’ve got a daughter and she’s blessed me with being a great-grandfather."

Porter had been trying to find her father for decades. She grew up never knowing her biological father. That information was kept from her. It wasn’t until she was 13 that her mother gave her limited information. She knew his name and that he was in the Navy.

“I had very limited information my whole life," she said. "It was all my own research and then giving up hope after years of searching. And then because I’m a grandmother now I decided to do the MyHeritage DNA test. And I wasn’t expecting to actually find my father but I did."

After the DNA results came in, Porter found a cousin in Georgia. Then Bender’s son (also Kenneth Bender) found Porter’s information on Facebook.

“And he handed me her phone number and I called her and told her, 'I think I’m the guy you’re looking for,'" he said. "I was. That was verified by DNA. She is my daughter.”

Then after that, they kept in touch.

Porter called Bender up on June 16 and she was able to say three little words she had been wanting to say for a long time: Happy Father’s Day.

“She finally knew she had a father," Bender said. "Found him."

As the crowd parted at the airport, Porter walked up to her father, rolling two suitcases. She beamed. Their embrace was so heartfelt. The joy was palpable.

“It was great to finally see a brother I never knew I had and my father. Surprise! You have an adult daughter that’s a grandma,” Porter laughed.

Now Porter not only has answers, but hope for the future.

“I’m looking forward to learning more than I already have, spending time with them," she said. "I have a sister in Jacksonville that it was totally unknown to her or I, that they were this close.”

Now they can go home together, as a family.