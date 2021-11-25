Families explore America's oldest city on Thanksgiving, take in 'Nights of Lights'

Nights of Lights runs daily through January 2022 in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Nights of Lights is in its 28th year, but for Alexandra Irby, it's her first time in St. Augustine.

"I like all the lights on all the different trees and everything. It's beautiful," she said.

Irby is visiting from California, spending some of her Thanksgiving admiring America's oldest city.

"I always love a good historical city. I always love walking around and finding all the nooks and crannies that have all the old buildings and everything," Irby told First Coast News.

More than three million lights are on display and it's that colorful collection that brings Brianna Shrimplin back.

"We really like to see Flagler College and also the trolley tours. When you go back home, you are basically an expert in history," Shrimplin said.

Many families are getting a front-row seat to that history exploring the sites and sounds up close.