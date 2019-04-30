First Coast News wants to help you declutter your life all this week.

We're taking a look at the popular KonMari method which was made popular by Marie Kondo who has a hugely successful Netflix show.

Kondo declutters by categories and here's the first one: clothing.

It can be hard getting rid of things, so Kondo recommends starting with the items you have the least sentimental attachment to, and for most people, that’s clothes.

Get all of your stuff together, out of your closet and drawers and pile it up so you have to take an actual look at how much stuff you have.

Then go through everything, piece by piece, hold it in your hands and ask yourself, does this spark joy?

Yes? Keep it.

No? Thank it and be grateful, but then set it aside to be donated.

Also instead of hanging clothing, fold. Folding so the clothing stands up in the drawer can help you visually see your clothing items and organize your drawers with boxes or dividers. You will be amazed by how much space you have.

Keep the same type of clothing items in the same place, don’t scatter your storage.

Take those clothes that don’t spark joy and donate them. Let them bring joy to someone else’s life.

PART ONE: Declutter your life: Create a home that 'sparks joy'

