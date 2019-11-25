One company is cashing in on the upcoming holiday by offering a product that promises to "take your Thanksgiving to a higher level".

KIVA Confections, a California based company that specializes in cannabis-infused confections, has released a cannabis-infused Turkey Gravy.

According to the company, the single-serve gravy uses traditional Thanksgiving ingredients like turkey stock, salt, onion, garlic, as well as THC.

"Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you’ll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you," writes KIVA Confections in its blog.

The company makes several other food items that contain cannabis that can only be found in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The company plans to debut a cannabis-infused premium hot cocoa for the holiday season.