The Clay County Sheriff's Office is proud of their junior deputy, Xander who has started his Field Training Program with Deputy Bill Maher.

Watching over others, checking on closed businesses and standing patrol are just a few things that Xander has been learning.

CCSO says his mother had the uniform specially made for him and he attends all of their events.

"The two have a great bond already, with Xander even teaching Deputy Maher a few things too - like how to properly eat a sprinkled donut" says CCSO.

CCSO

Way to go Xander!