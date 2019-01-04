CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Richard Beare rarely plays the lottery.

His wife asked him to get a Powerball ticket a few weeks ago when the jackpot was high.

So the Charlotte man with Stage 4 liver cancer obliged and stopped at Quik Trip on North Tryon. He bought four scratch-off Carolina Black tickets; one was a winner.

“When I saw that I had matching numbers, I asked her (the clerk), ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’ She said it meant I won a prize," Beare said. "I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket.”

After taxes, Beare took home $176,876 from Raleigh on Monday. The retired automotive mechanic plans on putting the money to good use.

"I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her."