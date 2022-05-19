Celebrity Golf Classic raises funds for Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some familiar faces were out on the green this past weekend at TPC Sawgrass for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation 27th annual Celebrity Golf Classic.
The event, held in partnership with THE PLAYERS, was attended by Tom Coughlin, Trent Baalke, Doug Pederson, Tony Boselli, Kyle Bosworth and many more.
The funds raised during this two-day event were the most the organization has ever raised during this annual event.
The funds will help the foundation help local families keep a roof over their heads, food on their table, and the lights on when they are putting all their resources and energies toward helping their child get better.
The mission of the Jay Fund is to BE THERE for families, so they can be there for their sick child. In the past 27 years, the foundation has raised over $9 million at the Celebrity Golf Classic.