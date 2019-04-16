On the First Coast, multiple organizations provide assistance to those living with disabilities. But one tends stands out above the rest because of their unstoppable attitude...and furry employees

Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that hopes to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs free of charge.

Volunteer puppy raiser, Patrice Kapcio says each dog’s support makes a difference in each life.

“They gain independence.... they gain so much, it really impacts and changes their life and I’ve seen that first hand,” Kapcio said.

Kapcio raises the dogs from the time they’re puppies until they’re two years old. She trains them, teaching them more than 80 commands. Eventually, they’re matching with someone living with a disability.

She says one of the most challenging parts of being a puppy raiser is creating a bond, then giving up that furry friend. But in her eyes, it’s always worth it.

“I don't think you can give a greater gift," Kapcio said. "It's a direct gift to another person that really going to impact in a way that's greater than anything you could ever do."

Since it's founding in 1975, Canine Companions has provided over 5,000 assistance dogs to people with disabilities. The organization has six regional training centers and serves people throughout the U.S.

Click here, for more information about the organization. Plus, the application to be signed up for a furry friend, for FREE.