Blue Bell Icecream released their latest flavor on Thursday, and you'd be a smart cookie to go buy some!

Cookie Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores this week and features a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite.”

Cookie Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

“We have released two great-tasting, brand new flavors so far this year, Raspberry Fudge Brownie and now Cookie Cake,” Robertson said. “And, I am happy to say we are not finished. More new ice cream flavors along with frozen snacks and other favorites will be released to stores throughout the year.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.