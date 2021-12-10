x
Jacksonville artist Elena Øhlander debuts new collection, 'In This Moment' at Jax Beach gallery

Elena Øhlander is unveiling her new collection, “In This Moment,” at a champagne reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Gallery 725, 1250 Beach Blvd.
One of the many pieces Jacksonville artist Elena Øhlander will be displaying at Gallery 725 in Jax Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Artist Elena Øhlander's work explores identity, individuality, gender issues, societal gaze, and social justice, according to her website.  

Her new collection, "In This Moment," will be on display with a champagne reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Gallery 725, 1250 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach

In her newest exploration, Øhlander delves into the affiliation of culture and identity as an analysis of her heritage. “I think it’s important to talk about compassion and human existence. It’s important for us to come together, to be mindful, and to genuinely care about others,” she says.

Øhlander's work uses a characterization of her own likeness, intentional use of semiotics, her website states. Her emphasis of hyphenated American identity is used as a comparative lens that focuses on Asian diaspora awareness and unification to society at large.  

Øhlander hopes her art elevates, empowers, and encourages the viewer and her colleagues. From collaboration murals to solo exhibitions, her work bridges the fine art and illustration gap and exudes a unique aspect with a clear and defined style. 

Øhlander, born in 1988, lives in Jacksonville and is a 2014 graduate of The Art Institute of Jacksonville. She is continuing her studies at the University of Florida.

For more information on Øhlander's work, contact Gallery 725 at (904) 345-9320 or email gallery725@gmail.com.

⬇️ Save The Date ⬇️ Saturday - December 11, 2021 6 - 9 pm @elena_ohlander & @gallery725 Invite you for an evening of...

Posted by Gallery 725 on Saturday, November 27, 2021
