JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This year is a leap year. That means February is one day longer. And anyone born on Feb. 29 only gets a proper birthday about once every four years.

So, there are some freebies for leaplings to make up for those missed birthdays:

Main Event

10370 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256

You can get a free Party Fun Sundae from Main Event on Phillips Highway on Saturday. You have to have proof it's your big day.

The big fun super sundae is stuffed with four different flavor gelato, and topped with chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate syrup, cinnamon-sugar donut holes, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and candy!

Olive Garden

9465 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

10144 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256

6050 Youngerman Circle, Orange Park, Jacksonville, FL 32244

13040 City Station Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is also giving away free dessert. They are gifting their 'Leapling' guests, four FREE Dolicinis to make up for those lost birthday years.

Olive Garden

And even if you don't have a Leap Day birthday, Olive Garden will also be offering $2.29* Take Home entrées to all guests on Feb. 29. Take Home entrées include a choice between Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.