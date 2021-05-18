Animal rescue group making strides in removing cats from area where four were recently shot to death

Ralph Howie and others have taken 15 cats from the Argyle Forest area and placed them in a sanctuary.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Ralph Howie is on a crusade to save more than two dozen cats.

For years, he's fed them in Argyle Forest, but last month a discovery left him heartbroken.

"We had two cats that we saw, kittens, out here that had their eyes hanging out," Howie described.

First Coast News reported on Sunday Howie believes a man living nearby was using water cannons to keep the cats off his property. He's counted at least four that were shot.

He filed a police report and an officer confirmed seeing a water device similar to what Howie described.

"They were able to see it. They Googled it," Howie explained. "They were able to look it up and saw what it was there for - that it was there for damage rather than a deterrent."

He said the homeowner, who police have not been able to identify, has since removed the water cannons.

The founder of a non-profit helping Howie relocate the cats said whoever is behind the shootings should be held accountable. They started a GoFundMe page to pay for food and vet care.

"If you could put forth as much effort into helping us relocate the cats as you put forth in harming the cats it would be a lot better world," said John McFall of Veterans and Patriots Animal Coalition Inc.

So far, Howie and his team have been able to remove about 15 cats out of the 30 for whom they regularly care.