Adventure Landing offering BOGO waterpark admission for mom on Mother's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for things to do with mom for Mother's Day this weekend? Adventure Landing is offering a sweet admission deal Sunday.

If you buy one full-priced water park daily admission, you can get mom’s water park admission for free! A coupon is required.

Adventure Landing announced in December of last year that it's staying open until at least September.

The property that Adventure Landing leases is owned by the Jacksonville Beach-based Trevato Development Group, which plans on building a residential complex on the property.

Adventure Landing was originally scheduled to close in the Fall of 2021, but there have been multiple changes to those plans.