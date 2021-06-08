Acosta Bridge features rainbow light display for Pride Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is highlighting Pride Month this week with rainbow scheme lighting on the Acosta Bridge.
The St. Elmo W. Acosta Bridge, better known today as the Acosta Bridge, is a 1,645-foot bridge that spans the St. Johns River, connecting Downtown Jacksonville’s Southbank and Northbank.
The Acosta Bridge features the JTA’s dynamic LED lighting system, which the Authority uses to highlight different holidays, awareness campaigns, events and other recognitions throughout the year.
This week it will display rainbow colors in support of Pride Month. Here is a list of the scheduled lighting colors.
- June 4-6 Gun Violence Awareness - Orange
- June 7-13 Pride Month - Rainbow
- June 18 Sickle Cell Awareness - Red
- June 19 Juneteenth - Red, Black and Green
- June 20-24 PTSD Awareness Month - Teal
- June 25-27 100th Anniversary of the Acosta Bridge - Yellow and Acosta Blue
- July 1-4 Independence Day Holiday Week - Red, White and Blue