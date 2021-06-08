Acosta Bridge features rainbow light display for Pride Month

The Acosta Bridge features the JTA’s dynamic LED lighting system, which the Authority uses to highlight different events.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is highlighting Pride Month this week with rainbow scheme lighting on the Acosta Bridge.

The St. Elmo W. Acosta Bridge, better known today as the Acosta Bridge, is a 1,645-foot bridge that spans the St. Johns River, connecting Downtown Jacksonville’s Southbank and Northbank.

The Acosta Bridge features the JTA’s dynamic LED lighting system, which the Authority uses to highlight different holidays, awareness campaigns, events and other recognitions throughout the year.

This week it will display rainbow colors in support of Pride Month. Here is a list of the scheduled lighting colors.