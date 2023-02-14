A Valentine's Day Tradition: NFSSE Heart of the Runway Fashion Show

The 11th Annual Heart of the Runway event showed love and support for students at North Florida School of Special Education.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a Valentine's Day tradition that shows love and support for students at North Florida School of Special Education.

The 11th Annual Heart of the Runway Fashion Show drew a big crowd Tuesday to the Delores Barr Weaver Therapeutic Equestrian Center at the Jacksonville school.

“This showcases our beautiful children who have intellectual differences,” said Sally Hazelip, Head of School.. “This, during the week, is a place where children and young adults ride horses and do therapeutic horseback riding, and we’ve turned it into a beautiful stage and runway.”

The fashion show featured Linda Cunningham's couture fashion, and students were adorned in apparel from Dilliards.



“We realize that we are more alike than we are different. And our students when they get to walk the runway they shine,” Hazelip said.

The school serves more than 200 students with Autism, Down syndrome, and other intellectual and developmental differences and an additional 85 postgraduates with job training, placement and social support. Its mission is to discover and foster each student's unique abilities, revealing their highest potential.



“It is so wonderful to be here and to support this school, and let everyone know what this school is about and how they can support this school financially and emotionally and just to be a part of our community,” Linda Cunningham said. “This is such an asset to our community in Jacksonville, and it's just a fabulous event.”

You can learn more about North Florida School of Special Education by visiting the school’s website.