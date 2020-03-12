ZOOLights returns bringing holiday cheer to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Visits and memberships to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens support the care of over 2,000 animals and 1,000 plants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a year filled with dark moments, an annual holiday light experience is what we all need to help get us in the Christmas spirit.

ZOOLights is set to return this month for its ninth year. The event presented by Community First Credit Union is known for transforming Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens into a magical holiday light experience.

ZOOLights will take place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights: December 17-20, 26-31, and January 1-3.

During this event, the animals get to relax for the winter break, while the lights take center stage.

The lights help the holiday season come alive with twinkling animal replicas, strolling performers, carolers, hot chocolate, s'mores and sweet warm adult beverages.

Organizers say tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance here. Admission includes unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel for children ages 12 and under.

Visits and memberships to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens help support the care of over 2,000 animals and 1,000 plants.

For those who can't visit ZOOLights but would still like to help the Zoo this holiday season, an anonymous donor will match every donation made through Dec. 1.